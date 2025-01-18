Arvind Kejriwal’s car ‘pelted with stones’ during Delhi assembly elections 2025 campaign

Party says BJP leader Parvesh Verma’s supporters behind attack

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference with Delhi CM Atishi and MP Sanjay Singh, at party headquarters in New Delhi. PIC/PTI

The AAP on Saturday alleged that party chief Arvind Kejriwal’s car was attacked by BJP supporters during campaigning in the New Delhi constituency. “Supporters of BJP’s New Delhi candidate Parvesh Verma attacked Kejriwal during campaigning in the constituency,” an AAP leader said.

Denying the AAP’s charges, the BJP claimed that some party workers were attacked by AAP volunteers. Verma was heading to Lady Hardinge hospital to meet injured party workers, BJP leaders said. Later, in a post on X, BJP’s Verma alleged that Kejriwal’s vehicle hit two youths. “Arvind Kejriwal hit two youths with his vehicle. Both were taken to Lady Hardinge hospital. Seeing imminent defeat, (he) forgot the price of human lives,” Verma said in the post.

Police said that no one pelted stones at the Kejriwal’s car but some people were trying to show black flags to the former chief minister, who were immediately removed from the spot. In a purported video of the incident, Kejriwal can be seen sitting in a vehicle with police personnel clearing the route for it. A man waving a black piece of cloth and a stone hurled towards the vehicle were also seen in the video clip.

Soft Hindutva takes centre stage

The Delhi election campaign is tinged with saffron as a jostle is on between the ruling AAP and the Opposition BJP to become biggest benefactors of the priests and the like. So far in the run-up to the February 5 election, AAP has been seen to be coasting along a religious course. AAP recently announced a monthly honorarium of R18,000 to temple priests and the granthis of gurdwaras under a "Pujari Granthi Samman Yojna", to be implemented if the party returns to power in Delhi.

