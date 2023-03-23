As Covid-19 cases surge to highest in 140 days, health ministry asks states to focus on five-fold strategy

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) advised all the states to focus Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and Covid Appropriate Behaviour to fight Covid-19. The notification stated, "We will do another mock drill

The Union Health ministry on Thursday advised the states to follow five-fold strategy to fight Covid-19 as the country recorded 1,300 new coronavirus cases, the highest in 140 days. The active cases have increased to 7,605, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) advised all the states to focus Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and Covid Appropriate Behaviour to fight Covid-19. The notification stated, "We will do another mock drill."

The ministry has also asked the states to ensure the availability of required drugs and logistics for influenza and Covid 19 across health facilities. The states have been asked to ensure the availability of sufficient designated beds and health workers.

According to the ministry's website, 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,60,997, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

A total 92.06 crore tests for detection of Covid has been conducted so far with 89,078 tests being conducted in the last 24 hours. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore

One death each has been reported by Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra, the data stated. The daily positivity was recorded at 1.46 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 1.08 per cent. The death toll has increased to 5,30,816 with three deaths.