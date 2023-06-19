As Manipur burns, PM talks of Emergency on radio

Frequent clashes and arson incidents have been reported since

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the situation in Manipur, the Congress on Sunday said one more ‘Mann Ki Baat’ remains ‘Maun’ (silent) on Manipur. Over 100 people have lost their lives in Manipur in what the government describes as ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities over a month ago. Frequent clashes and arson incidents have been reported since.

The Opposition has consistently questioned Modi over his silence on the unrest and asked him to speak to the warring groups for peace. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Sunday said on Twitter, “So, one more Mann ki Baat but Maun on Manipur. The PM patted himself on the back for India’s great capabilities in disaster management. What about the entirely man-made (actually self-inflicted) humanitarian disaster that is confronting Manipur. Still no appeal for peace from him.”

In his radio broadcast, Modi spoke on many topics, including cyclone Biparjoy and the Emergency. Describing the Emergency as a “dark period” in India’s history, Modi said those who supported democracy at that time were tortured and a glance at such crimes would make it easier for the young generation to understand the meaning and significance of democracy.

‘2 lakh PSU jobs gone’

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday claimed that over 2 lakh jobs have been “eliminated” from Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). “1,81,127 jobs lost in BSNL; 61,928 in SAIL; 34,997 in MTNL; 29,140 in SECL; 28,063 in FCI; 21,120 in ONGC,” he said in a tweet in Hindi. “On top of this, almost doubled the contract recruitments in these institutions. Is increasing contract employees not a way of taking away the constitutional right of reservation? Is this a conspiracy to privatise these companies?” he said.

