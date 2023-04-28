As wrestlers seek justice, PT Usha says they lack discipline

Meanwhile, National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma on Thursday said she has sought an action taken report from the Delhi police commissioner on the complaints of sexual harassment filed against Singh

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik exercise near Jantar Mantar during their protest, in New Delhi, on Thursday. Pic/PTI

Coming down heavily on the aggrieved wrestlers, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha on Thursday said the grapplers lacked discipline as they hit the streets to resume their protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Decorated wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik are the three central characters in the renewed protests against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a BJP MP who has been accused of sexual harassment and intimidation by the grapplers.

PT Usha

The IOA is yet to complete its probe into the allegations while the government-formed oversight panel’s findings have not been made public as yet. Frustrated with the three-month long wait, the peeved wrestlers returned to Jantar Mantar to resume their agitation on April 23, and also approached the Supreme Court, demanding arrest of the WFI boss.

It is clear that the IOA has not liked the wrestlers’ move. Asked if the IOA would reach out to the wrestlers since they are adamant that they would not leave the protest site until their demands are met, Usha shot back by saying, “Thoda toh discipline hona chahiye (there should be some discipline). Instead of coming to us they have gone straight to the streets. It’s not good for sport.”

