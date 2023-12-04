Asaduddin Owaisi thanks voters after AIMIM secures win in 7 seats, says party will be constructive Opposition

In post on "X", he also congratulated the Congress party, which is set to form the government in Telangana

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. File Pic

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday thanked people for electing seven of the party candidates in the recently concluded Telangana assembly polls, reported news agency PTI.

In post on "X", he also congratulated the Congress party, which is set to form the government in Telangana.

"I thank the people of #Hyderabad for trusting AIMIM again in our 7 constituencies. Inshallah, we will strengthen our grassroots work and ensure that Majlis's legacy is taken forward. I would also like to thank all our party functionaries for their hard work. My best wishes are with Congress party. AIMIM will continue its role as a constructive opposition," Asaduddin Owaisi said.

The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), continued to hold sway over its traditional bastion of the Old City of Hyderabad as it retained the seven seats held by it in the outgoing Telangana Assembly.

The AIMIM candidates won from seven out of the nine seats it contested in the Assembly elections.

The party which held these seven segments in the outgoing assembly, has been winning from these seats since 2009.

Akbaruddin Owaisi, younger brother of the Hyderabad MP, registered an emphatic win in Chandrayangutta seat, his sixth in a row since 1999, with a margin of 81,660 votes.

Meanwhile, Union Minister and the BJP's Telangana president, G Kishan Reddy, on Sunday lauded the party's performance in the Assembly polls in the state, saying that it doubled its vote share and won 8 seats to only a single one in the 2018 elections, reported ANI.

While the BJP, which was in a three-cornered battle for the state, finished significantly behind the Congress and the incumbent BRS in the final tally, it fared creditably, upping its state count and vote share from the 2018 polls and holding out hope of a bigger haul in the Lok Sabha elections next year, reported ANI.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, the BJP state chief said, "I would say that we have done well in Telangana. We polled more votes as compared to the last Assembly elections in 2018 and also doubled our vote percentage from 6.10 per cent (in 2018) to more than 14 per cent this time. Also, we could win just one seat last time but our tally is up to 8 this time."

He also heaped praise on BJP candidate Venkata Ramana Reddy, who emerged as a giant killer, defeating Chief Minister and ruling BRS supremo, K Chandrasekhar Rao, from the Kamareddy Assembly seat, reported ANI.

However, the CM, who was contesting from two seats -- Kamareddy and Gajwel, managed to register a face-saving victory from Gajwel even as his party failed to secure a decisive mandate in his favour, reported ANI.

Significantly, Congress leader Revanth Reddy, who was the face of the party's campaign in the state and was contesting from two seats as well, was also pitted against the BJP nominee from Kamareddy and lost, reported ANI.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)