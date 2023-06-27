Ashadi Ekadashi 2023: Know the traditions and rituals of the festival

Devotees observe a fast on Ashadi Ekadashi as a mark of devotion to Lord Vishnu

Ashadi Ekadashi, also known as Ashadhi Ekadashi or Devshayani Ekadashi, is an important Hindu festival observed on the eleventh day of the Hindu month of Ashadha (June/July). It holds significance in the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, and some parts of South India. Here are the traditions and rituals associated with Ashadi Ekadashi:

Vrat (Fasting): Devotees observe a fast on Ashadi Ekadashi as a mark of devotion to Lord Vishnu. Both men and women, young and old, participate in this fast, refraining from consuming food and water for the entire day.

Worship of Lord Vishnu: On this auspicious day, devotees offer prayers and perform special rituals to seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu. They decorate the idols or images of the deity with flowers, incense, and lamps and chant devotional hymns and mantras.

Recitation of Vishnu Sahasranama: Devotees often recite the Vishnu Sahasranama, which is a sacred compilation of a thousand names of Lord Vishnu. It is believed that chanting these divine names brings spiritual merit and blessings.

Palkhi Procession: In Maharashtra, Ashadi Ekadashi is closely associated with the pilgrimage of the revered saint, Sant Tukaram. Devotees carry the Palkhi (palanquin) of Sant Tukaram, containing his padukas (footwear) or an idol, in a procession from Dehu village to Pandharpur. The procession is accompanied by singing of bhajans (devotional songs) and devotees offering prayers along the way.

Abhishekam and Aarti: Devotees perform Abhishekam, which is the ritualistic bathing of the deity's idol with holy water, milk, curd, honey, and other sacred substances. After the Abhishekam, Aarti (a ceremonial worship with lamps) is performed, where devotees offer incense, camphor, and flowers while singing devotional hymns.

Charity and Donation: Ashadi Ekadashi is considered an auspicious day for performing acts of charity and donation. Devotees donate food, clothes, money, or other essentials to the less fortunate and needy. This act of giving is believed to bring blessings and spiritual merit.

Devotional Singing and Kathas: Many religious gatherings and satsangs (spiritual discourses) take place during Ashadi Ekadashi. Devotees gather to listen to Kathas (narrations) that highlight the significance of the day and the stories associated with Lord Vishnu and his incarnations. Bhajans and kirtans (devotional songs) are sung to express devotion and surrender to the divine.

These are some of the common traditions and rituals observed during Ashadi Ekadashi. The festival holds great spiritual and cultural significance, fostering devotion, unity, and a sense of reverence among devotees towards Lord Vishnu.