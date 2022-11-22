×
Breaking News
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: BMC races to vaccinate kids in Govandi, Deonar
Shraddha murder case: With ply-cutter and loud music, Aftab hacked body over four days
Jeff Bezos warns of recession, advises people to avoid expensive purchases
Indonesian quake kills at least 162 and injures hundreds
Shivaji row: Eknath Shinde faction MLA demands Maha guv be shifted out of state
Bihar: Seven students fall unconscious after inhaling toxic gas
Home > News > India News > Article > Assam 5 killed in truck car collision in Nagaon

Assam: 5 killed in truck-car collision in Nagaon

Updated on: 22 November,2022 10:10 AM IST  |  Nagaon
ANI |

Top

The incident took place on the National Highway-37 in the Hatiekhua area under Kaliabor Sub-Division in central Assam on Monday night

Assam: 5 killed in truck-car collision in Nagaon

Representative Image


At least five people were killed following a head-on collision between a truck and a car in Assam's Nagaon district.


The incident took place on the National Highway-37 in the Hatiekhua area under Kaliabor Sub-Division in central Assam on Monday night.



According to the police, all five passengers, who were coming from Bokakhat towards Tezpur side, died on spot.


Also Read: 13 Left-wing extremists surrender in Assam: Police

The deceased persons were identified as Bibek Das, Sanjay Das, Sameer Paul, Vikash Sarma and Sandeep Paul.

"We received information that an accident took place in the Hatiekhua Chariali area. We rushed to the spot. The car was coming from the Bokakhat side and the truck was coming from the opposite direction. All five passengers of the car died," Mridul Debnath, a police officer of the Chulung Police outpost said.

Further details are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
assam national news india news delhi

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK