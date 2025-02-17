Breaking News
Assam: BJP alleges Congress MP's wife has ISI link

Assam: BJP alleges Congress MP's wife has ISI link

Updated on: 18 February,2025 07:36 AM IST  |  Guwahati
Agencies |

Top

Sarma and the BJP have also been attacking Gogoi, the deputy leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, over Colburn’s alleged ISI links

Assam: BJP alleges Congress MP's wife has ISI link

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. File Pic

Listen to this article
Assam: BJP alleges Congress MP’s wife has ISI link
x
00:00

Amid controversy over the alleged ISI links of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s British wife Elizabeth Colburn, the Assam Police on Monday lodged an FIR against Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh for his social media comments on India’s internal affairs, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.


Sarma and the BJP have also been attacking Gogoi, the deputy leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, over Colburn’s alleged ISI links. The Assam Cabinet on Sunday had decided not to register any case against the Congress MP or his British spouse, who the BJP has accused of having ISI links, but instructed the DGP to file an FIR against Sheikh.


Sheikh, an advisor of the Pakistan Planning Commission and a former colleague of Colburn, was charged under various sections of the BNS and the UAPA. Gogoi on Monday said the the government can conduct any inquiry on the issue of his wife’s alleged ISI links.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

