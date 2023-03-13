Breaking News
Oscars 2023: 'RRR' creates history; wins Best Original Song for 'Naatu Naatu'
Mumbai was hottest Indian city on Sunday at blazing 39.4 degrees C
Mumbai: Use existing parking lots first, and spare Patwardhan Park, say Bandra residents
Maharashtra: Six killed as car hits divider on Samruddhi highway
Mumbai to get two new parks in Chandivli and Kurla, informs BMC
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Assam board exam General science question paper leaked test cancelled

Assam board exam: General science question paper leaked, test cancelled

Updated on: 13 March,2023 09:48 AM IST  |  Guwahati
PTI |

Top

A police case was filed and the CID has been ordered to investigate the matter, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said

Assam board exam: General science question paper leaked, test cancelled

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


The Assam Government on Monday said the general science question paper of the Class 10 state board exam was leaked and the test has been cancelled.


A police case was filed and the CID has been ordered to investigate the matter, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said.



"Last night, Secondary Education Board, Assam (SEBA) got some clue that today's paper (general science) has been leaked. Accordingly, the exam was cancelled. The next date will be announced in due course of time," Pegu told reporters.


Also Read: Underage marriages being cancelled due to crackdown: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

A detailed probe will reveal the source of the leak and the culprits behind it, he said.

"There is no question of involvement of teachers. The papers are kept at police stations and taken to examination centres only on the morning of the test day," Pegu added. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india India news national news assam guwahati

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK