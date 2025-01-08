The chances of the survival of the eight others appear grim, though a team of navy, army, NDRF and SDRF personnel intensified their efforts to rescue the trapped miners, they said

Efforts underway to rescue men trapped inside a coal mine, in Assam’s Dima Hasao. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Assam coal mine disaster: 1 body recovered, 8 still trapped x 00:00

The body of one of the nine workers trapped inside a coal mine in Assam’s Dima Hasao district was recovered by army divers on Wednesday on the third day of the rescue operations, officials said. The chances of the survival of the eight others appear grim, though a team of navy, army, NDRF and SDRF personnel intensified their efforts to rescue the trapped miners, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The labourers were on Monday trapped inside the Assam Coal Quarry situated in the 3 Kilo area of Umrangso, after a sudden gush of water flooded the site. A diver claimed that the body was spotted about 85 feet below the surface, and that the visibility was poor inside with water all around.

“21 Para divers have just recovered a lifeless body from the bottom of the well. Our thoughts and prayers are with the grieving family,” CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Additionally, the ONGC dewatering pump has been loaded onto an MI-17 helicopter at Kumbhigram, he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever