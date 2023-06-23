Assam flood woes: Nearly 2.61 lakh people in 196 villages of Bajali affected

Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Assam flood woes Nearly 261 lakh people in 196 villages of Bajali affected

Updated on: 23 June,2023 12:33 PM IST  |  Bajali
ANI |

Top

The flood situation in the Bajali district of Assam is still grim, as nearly 2.61 lakh people in 196 villages have been affected by the flood

Incidents of landslides due to heavy rainfall were reported from places in Dima Hasao and Kamrup Metropolitan. File pic/PTI

The flood situation in the Bajali district of Assam is still grim, as nearly 2.61 lakh people in 196 villages have been affected by the flood.


The flood waters of the Pahumara River have submerged several villages in the Pathsala area.


The flood waters submerged Swahid Madan Rauta Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital in Pathsala, and the hospital authority shifted all patients from the hospital to other hospitals on Friday.


On the other hand, the flood waters of the Pahumara River have breached a large portion of the embankment at Medhikuchi village and washed away several houses.

The affected villagers are now taking shelter on roads, embankments, and highlands.

According to reports, the flood waters have submerged 297.30 hectares of cropland in Bajali district.

On the other hand, the flood water damaged a bridge in the Kumarikata area of Tamulpur, Assam.

In the Kokrajhar district of Assam, the flood waters of the Madati River washed away a wooden bridge in the Gossaigaon area on Thursday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

