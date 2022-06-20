Assam floods, landslides claim 62 lives so far; nearly 31 lakh affected across 32 districts

According to the latest updates by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the state was witnessing floods and landslides for the last six days, leaving behind a huge trail of destruction everywhere

Villagers move cattle to a safer place in Nalbari district. Pic/ANI

The flood situation in Assam remained critical on Sunday with many new localities coming under the impact of the deluge in several districts of the state and overnight incessant rain inundating more areas in Guwahati, officials said.

According to the latest updates by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the state was witnessing floods and landslides for the last six days, leaving behind a huge trail of destruction everywhere.

According to the daily flood report of the ASDMA, eight people lost their lives in various places due to the floodwaters. The death toll in this year’s flood and landslides across the state has gone up to 62, it said.

In the last 24 hours, 32 districts, comprising 118 revenue circles and 4,291 villages, have reported flooding, it said.

Around 31 lakh people have been impacted, and 1.56 lakh of them have taken shelter in 514 relief camps across the state.

“So far, 20,983 people have been evacuated by the various agencies,” said authorities.

Incessant rain since Saturday night wreaked havoc in Guwahati, leading to knee-deep water logging in many areas across the city, while water has touched the chest level at some places.

1.5lakh

No. of people in relief camps

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever