Around 100 households in the Rowmari Pathar area are experiencing similar issues, having lost their homes to Brahmaputra River erosion during the last 1-2 months

Assam floods/ PTI

Listen to this article Assam floods: Thousands homeless, 52 dead as victims plead for assistance x 00:00

The severe flooding in Assam over the past month has resulted in 52 deaths, extensive damage to infrastructure, road closures, crop destruction, and significant livestock loss. The deluge has also left thousands homeless. Jubbar Ali, 39, lives on an embankment in Barpeta district with his two kids, wife, and ailing mother after their home was devastated by floods and river erosion, reported ANI.

According to the report, just a month ago, Jubbar and his family lived in a concrete house. However, the Brahmaputra River's flooding forced them to become homeless. Initially, they took safety in another villager's house, but it was also submerged. They now dwell in a makeshift tent on an embankment in Rowmari Pathar, which is part of the Chenga assembly seat in Barpeta district.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Due to erosion, my house was completely destroyed a month ago. Now, my family and I are living in another villager's house. We have no home. I have two daughters, a mother, and a wife. The house we were staying in is also flooded, and we are now living under a makeshift tent at a relief camp," Jubbar Ali explained.

Jubbar Ali isn't alone. Around 100 households in the Rowmari Pathar area are experiencing similar issues, having lost their homes to Brahmaputra River erosion during the last 1-2 months, the report added.

"Within 1-2 months, around 100 families have lost their homes due to erosion and now they are living either in relief camps or other safer places. There was a big market here, but it is now in the middle of the Brahmaputra River. The river has swallowed 50 other houses in the last two years. If this erosion continues, our village will become history in the next 2-3 years," Jubbar Ali said.

"I request the government to save this area and the villagers. Many houses have been damaged in this year's flood, and people are facing massive problems," he implored per ANI report.

The Rowmari Pathar area is home to approximately 500 households, the majority of whom have lost their land and homes due to erosion and flooding. Another villager, Safikul Alom, told ANI that the river devoured their homes and farmland, affecting around 100 families.

"Around 100-150 houses were destroyed during this flood, and most houses in this village are flooded. We are facing lots of problems, and the erosion and flood problems are not minor issues; they are significant problems. People's dreams have been shattered. The entire village is now in the middle of the river. People who lost their homes are now living in makeshift tents on the road. If the government takes protective measures here, we will be saved," Safikul Alom stated.

According to the ANI report, both river erosion and flooding have become major problems in the Barpeta district. The current flood has affected nearly 140,000 people and submerged 179 villages in the district. Additionally, floodwaters have inundated 1,571.5 hectares of crop area.

So far, nearly 2.42 million people have been affected throughout 30 districts in the state. Dhubri is one of the worst-hit areas, with 775,721 people affected. Floodwaters submerged 63,490.97 hectares of cropland, and 3,518 settlements in 112 revenue circles were affected.

The water level in the Brahmaputra River is above the danger mark at Neamatighat, Guwahati, Goalpara, and Dhubri. Cachar, Kamrup, Hailakandi, Hojai, Dhubri, Nagaon, Morigaon, Goalpara, Dibrugarh, Nalbari, Dhemaji, Bongaigaon, Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Sonitpur, Kokrajhar, Karimganj, South Salmara, Tinsukia, Charaideo, Barpeta, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Sivasagar, Chirang, Majuli, Biswanath, Darrang, Karbi Anglong West, and Kamrup Metropolitan are also affected, the report stated.

One child has gone missing in the Kamrup Metropolitan District. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Dibrugarh town on Friday to assess the flood situation. He walked through the impacted areas, speaking with residents and consulting with experts to develop community-driven solutions to the flood problem.

Addressing the media about the flood situation, Sarma stated, "Currently, the flood situation in Assam is improving, and the water level has dropped. However, flooding occurs in the areas surrounding the embankment bridge. "We're trying to help everyone."

There has been a power outage in Dibrugarh for six days. Sarma said that the power supply had been shut off to prevent electrocutions.

The flood situation in Assam continues dismal and urgent, with 52 people killed.