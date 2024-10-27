Breaking News
Assam government announces 3% DA hike for employees, plans language pride week

Updated on: 27 October,2024 03:00 PM IST  |  Assam

The Assam government has approved a 3 percent increase in the Dearness Allowance for state employees, effective from July, as a Diwali gift. The cabinet also declared plans for a Language Pride Week in November to celebrate Assamese as a classical language.

Assam government announces 3% DA hike for employees, plans language pride week

File Pic

Assam government announces 3% DA hike for employees, plans language pride week
Key Highlights

  1. Assam increases DA by 3% for state employees, effective from July
  2. Language Pride Week to celebrate Assamese from Nov 3–9
  3. 138 infiltrators detected and pushed back, says CM

The Assam government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has approved a 3 per cent hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees, taking it from 50 per cent to 53 per cent of their basic salary. This decision was made during a cabinet meeting held on Sunday. According to ANI, the increase in DA is to be applied retroactively from July this year.




Chief Minister Sarma, addressing the press, announced that state employees will start receiving their DA arrears in instalments beginning in December. The arrears will be paid over four months, with 25 per cent of the amount disbursed each month, concluding in March. The Chief Minister described this increment as a “Diwali gift” from the government to its employees, offering financial support as the festival season approaches.




This DA hike is the second adjustment made by the Assam government this year. Earlier, in March, the government had implemented a 4 per cent DA increase, raising it from 46 per cent to 50 per cent of the basic salary. The latest adjustment highlights the administration’s ongoing effort to address inflationary pressures on its workforce.




In addition to the DA increase, the Assam Cabinet has also designated a week-long celebration named ‘Bhasha Gaurav Saptah’ or Language Pride Week, which will take place from November 3 to November 9, 2024. This initiative is intended to honour the Assamese language, which was recently granted the status of a classical language by the Union Cabinet, a milestone Chief Minister Sarma said brings a sense of pride to the people of Assam. According to ANI, the Bhasha Gaurav Saptah will feature various cultural events to spotlight and celebrate Assamese heritage and linguistic identity.



Moreover, Chief Minister Sarma reported that in the past two months, 138 individuals identified as infiltrators, specifically Rohingya Muslims, had been detected in Assam. He noted that authorities have since pushed these individuals back across the borders, reiterating the government’s stance on illegal migration and efforts to address security concerns. The Chief Minister emphasised that this issue remains a priority for the administration as it continues its measures to safeguard the region.



As per ANI, these recent announcements reflect the Assam government’s multifaceted approach to addressing both socio-economic and cultural matters within the state, from employee welfare and language pride to security and regional integrity.

 

(With inputs from ANI)

