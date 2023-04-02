Assam: Jawan struck by landslide killed, mortal remains found

The deceased was a native of the Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra. He is survived by his wife and two daughters

An Army personnel, identified as Subedar AS Dhagale, was killed after being buried under the debris of a landslide on March 27, the Defence PRO, Guwahati informed on Sunday.

The jawan's mortal remains were retrieved on Saturday, the Defence PRO informed further. The deceased was a native of the Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

The Defence PRO, Guwahati, said in a statement, "The mortal remains of Subedar AS Dhagale, who got trapped in the debris following a sudden landslide on March 27 in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang, were retrieved yesterday. Sub AS Dhagale belonged to the district Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. He is survived by his wife and two daughters".

Further details were awaited.

