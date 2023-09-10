Assam: Minor girl found dead in semi-nude state, kin allege she was raped and murdered

A 15-year-old girl was found dead in a semi-nude state at her home in Assam's Karimganj district, police said on Sunday

A 15-year-old girl was found dead in a semi-nude state at her home in Assam's Karimganj district, police said on Sunday.

The family members of the minor alleged that she was raped and murdered, police informed.

Further, according to the police, the incident took place at Railway Siding in Karimganj police station area of Karimganj district.

Karimganj SP Partha Pratim Das said the police received word that a girl had been found dead at her house on Saturday night.

"Our team reached the spot and took custody of the body. Her family members said she had casual conservations with them till 9 pm and seemed to be fine. However, she was found dead under mysterious circumstances thereafter. We will send the body to Silchar for the post-mortem," the SP added.

On her family members alleging that she was raped and murdered, the SP said, "An investigation is underway and the post-mortem report will help shed further light into the case."

"However, the investigation is at a preliminary stage and no one has been detained as yet," the SP added.

Further details are awaited.

