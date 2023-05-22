Breaking News
Drugs-on-cruise case: Let Sameer Wankhede prove manipulation charge against us, says SIT
Mumbai: SoBo’s hippest gymnasium buckles under pandemic blow
Outrage as youth damages memorial stone in Vasai Fort
Mumbai: Soon, no more stopping at Vakola signal on WEH
Mumbai: Another BMC helpline, another ruse?
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Assam Police seize cough syrup bottles worth Rs 25 lakh in Goalpara

Assam: Police seize cough syrup bottles worth Rs 25 lakh in Goalpara

Updated on: 22 May,2023 09:43 AM IST  |  Assam
ANI |

Top

Based on secret information, a team of Goalpara district police along with CRPF on Sunday set up naka checking in different parts of the district and intercepted two vehicles in the Paikan area

Assam: Police seize cough syrup bottles worth Rs 25 lakh in Goalpara

Representative Image

Listen to this article
Assam: Police seize cough syrup bottles worth Rs 25 lakh in Goalpara
x
00:00

The state police have seized a large quantity of cough syrup bottles worth around Rs 25 lakh in Assam's Goalpara district. The Police also arrested three persons in connection with this seizure, said Assam police. Based on secret information, a team of Goalpara district police along with CRPF on Sunday set up naka checking in different parts of the district and intercepted two vehicles in the Paikan area.


"We had intercepted two vehicles including one pickup van and found 5,075 cough syrup bottles from the pickup van during the search. In connection with this we have arrested three persons," said Anurag Sarmah, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Goalpara district "The consignment was going towards Tura in Meghalaya. The market value of the seized cough syrup bottles is estimated at around Rs 25 lakh," he added. The police officer said that further investigation is on. Meanwhile, A case has been registered by the Goalpara police in this incident.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


national news assam india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK