Two Bangladeshi infiltrators stopped by the Assam Police

Two Bangladeshi infiltrators stopped by the Assam Police

Updated on: 20 September,2024 01:51 PM IST  |  Guwahati
mid-day online correspondent |

Two Bangladeshis who attempted to cross the International Border in Karimganj district were stopped by the Assam Police on Friday, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, news agency PTI reported

Representation Image

Two Bangladeshis who attempted to cross the International Border in Karimganj district were stopped by the Assam Police on Friday, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, news agency PTI reported.


He added that four Bangladeshis who tried to cross the border in the Karimganj district on Thursday were also repelled by the Assam Police.



"In line with our zero-tolerance policy toward illegal infiltration, earlier today @assampolice successfully pushed back the following Bangladeshi nationals who attempted to cross the International Border at Karimganj," Sarma posted on the social media platform X on Friday.


The two illegal immigrants were identified as Dilara Begum and Shoel Hawladar, he said.

In another post on Thursday evening, Sarma claimed that four Bangladeshi nationals were pushed back.
 
"Maintaining strict vigil along the Indo-Bangladesh border, @assampolice identified four Bangladeshi nationals near the border in Karimganj," he said.

The four were identified as Romida Begum, Abdul Elahi, Marijna Begum and Abdul Sukkur.

"They were immediately sent back across the border to Bangladesh. Good job Team!," he added.

Since the start of the political instability in the neighbouring country, around 25 Bangladeshis have been deported back this month, and almost 50 have been sent back till the end of August, as per the Chief Minister's post on X. 

According to PTI, Sarma earlier claimed that the illegal immigrants used Assam as a way to reach the southern cities to work in the textile industry.

In response to the political unrest in Bangladesh, the Border Security Force (BSF) has increased its surveillance along the 1,885 km long Indo-Bangladesh border in the North East, PTI reported 

As per PTI, GP Singh, the Director General of Police in Assam said that the State police force is also keeping a high alert along the international boundary ensuring no one enters the state illegally.

(With inputs from PTI)

