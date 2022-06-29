Assam reports 68 new Covid-19 cases

The daily positivity rate has increased to 7.54 per cent as against the previous day's 6.71 per cent

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Assam has reported 68 new Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 7,24,715, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said on Wednesday.

The daily positivity rate has increased to 7.54 per cent as against the previous day's 6.71 per cent.

The number of active cases have increased to 362 from the previous day's 306 while 12 patients were discharged during the day.

Kamrup (Metro) district reported the highest of 57 cases followed by six in Kamrup (Rural) district and one each in Hojai and Goalpara.

After a lull of more than three months, there has been a surge in the number Covid cases with 376 new cases reported since June 19.

Also Read: Eknath Shinde camp donates in CM relief fund amid Assam floods, Himanta Sarma expresses gratitude

A total of 7,16,365 patients have recovered from Covid-19, while the coronavirus recovery rate is 98.86 per cent.

A total of 2,83,90,141 samples have been so far been tested in the state, according to the bulletin.

Altogether 4,65,78,228 doses of vaccines, including 2,45,60,007 first doses, 2,13,48,072 second doses and 6,70,149 precaution doses have been administered so far, it said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.