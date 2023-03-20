Assam: Thousands protest against 'proposed airstrip on NH-54'

Locals said that in addition to establishing various government institutions including schools, playgrounds, in these areas, temples, mosques, madrasas, cemeteries, cemeteries, etc. were established in the pre-independence period

The protesters fear that if the land is acquired in these areas, the greater region will be "economically affected"

Thousands of locals today gheraoed the office of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Hojai sub-division in Assam to protest against the "proposed site of construction of an airstrip".

The people of the villages in Hojai sub-division are worried about the commencement of what they have described as "the initial work of acquiring land in about five villages on the right side of the national highway".

Thousands of men and women, holding banners and placards, marched on the national highway 54 while opposing the "proposed airstrip".

"Our land, our rights, blood, we will give blood but not land, people who have been living here for hundreds of years cannot not be evicted. The temples, mosques, cremation grounds, graveyards cannot be destroyed, the central government will make us landless," the protesters raised slogans.

It is to be noted that in the 1960s, the Hajong refugees settled on government land in Hojai's Tengripar area.

Also read: No info when delimitation will be over: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Locals said that in addition to establishing various government institutions including schools, playgrounds, in these areas, temples, mosques, madrasas, cemeteries, cemeteries, etc. were established in the pre-independence period.

"Many commercial sites have come up on both sides of the Four-lane National Highway in these areas," said a local.

The protesters fear that if the land is acquired in these areas, the greater region will be "economically affected". The protesters rather suggested construction of an airstrip on government land in other parts of Hojai sub-division in Assam.

Through the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, the protesters submitted a memorandum to PM Narendra Modi, Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India Nitin Gadkari, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to oppose the alleged proposal for airstrip at the area.

Mid-day could not independently verify if there's an official notification for a "proposed airstrip" at the said area. This piece will be updated as and when we receive verified details on it.

(With inputs from Basit Alom Choudhury)