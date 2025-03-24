Breaking News
Updated on: 24 March,2025 05:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: mid-day online correspondent |

15 news species have arrived in The Assam State Zoo and Botanical Garden through an animal exchange programme with Chhatbir Zoo, Chandigarh, regulated by the Central Zoo Authority. This initiative has significantly enriched the zoo's biodiversity.

These new species include Black Buck, Golden Pheasant, Emu, Java Sparrow, Chukar Partridge, Kalij Pheasant, and Comb Duck.

Divisional Forest Officer Ashwini Kumar, of the Assam State Zoo and Botanical Garden, told ANI that the zoo has received these new species through the exchange programme with Chhatbir Zoo, Punjab.

"We have received some species during the animal exchange programme with Chhatbir Zoo, Punjab. Among the species, we have received Black Buck, some birds including Kalij Pheasant, Comb Duck, Chukar Partridge, Golden Pheasant, Java Sparrow, and Emu. Development works are ongoing in the state zoo, and we will add some new species to increase educational awareness," the DFO said.

He further mentioned that Assam Chief Minister announced modernisation plans for the state zoo, which are currently being implemented.

"A big veterinary hospital-cum-rescue and rehabilitation centre will be built here. Renovation works of all older enclosures are ongoing. Apart from this, we are enhancing visitor amenities," DFO Kumar added.

The Assam State Zoo is dedicated to creating ideal habitats for its animals while enhancing conservation efforts through strategic exchange programs. This initiative highlights the zoo's commitment to wildlife preservation and public education.


 


(With ANI inputs)


