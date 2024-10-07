Breaking News
IndiGO customers complain of delays as airline faces temporary system slowdown
PUCL Maharashtra condemns 'extrajudicial killing' of Akshay Shinde
Mumbai Customs seize gold, US dollars at airport, two held
Teen boy dies after falling from 8th floor of building in Thane
Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Diwas: CR to run special trains
PM Modi takes ride in Mumbai's new metro, interacts with workers
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > News > India News > Article > Assembly polls Security tightened in J Ks Udhampur ahead of counting day

Assembly polls: Security tightened in J-K's Udhampur ahead of counting day

Updated on: 07 October,2024 09:15 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

"Only those with proper identification cards will be permitted to enter the counting centres," he added

Assembly polls: Security tightened in J-K's Udhampur ahead of counting day

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Assembly polls: Security tightened in J-K's Udhampur ahead of counting day
x
00:00

Udhampur police tightenend security across Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of counting of votes on October 8. Speaking to Udhampur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amod Ashok Nagpure on Sunday said that a three-tier security system has been implemented at the counting venues in the Union Territory. Jammu and Kashmir voted in three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The results of the assembly elections will be declared on October 8 along with the results of Haryana.


"In the first layer are troops of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), in the second layer are guarded by State Armed Police, and in the third layer are troops of district police. At both strong rooms and Counting halls Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) level officers will supervise security arrangements. Special traffic arrangements have been made for the counting day," Udhampur SSP told ANI.


He further said that traffic will not be allowed within a 100-meter radius and has been declared a "No Pedestrian Zone of both strong rooms and counting centres." "Only those with proper identification cards will be permitted to enter the counting centres," he added. The SSP mentioned that a detailed traffic plan has been prepared for the day, which will be communicated to citizens soon to avoid any inconvenience.


The Axis My India has predicted a hung assembly in Jammu and Kashmir with the National Conference-Congress alliance slightly ahead and the BJP tailgating the opposition. The National Conference (NC) and the Congress have formed an alliance for these elections, while the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are among the other major contenders.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news jammu and kashmir Election Commission India news srinagar

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK