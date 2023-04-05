Assorted ammunition including a mortar bomb seized after militant hideout busted in Jammu and Kashmir

The hideout was unearthed during a joint search operation by Army and police in Jamalwan forest on Tuesday evening, Deputy Superintendent of Police, headquarters Ramban, Pradeep Kumar told reporters in Banihal

Assorted ammunition, including a mortar bomb, was seized as security forces busted a militant hideout in the higher reaches of Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police officer said on Wednesday.

The hideout was unearthed during a joint search operation by Army and police in Jamalwan forest on Tuesday evening, Deputy Superintendent of Police, headquarters Ramban, Pradeep Kumar told reporters in Banihal.

Besides the 52 mm mortar bomb, the search parties recovered four detonators, cordtex wire (detonating cord), five magazines of AK assault rifle, two pistol magazines, LMG ammunition belt box, 292 rounds of assorted ammunition and several other related items, he said.

"Given the rusted condition of the seized material, it seems the hideout was an old one (when terrorists used to operate in the area over a decade back). The graph of militancy is on decline in Ramban and only a few isolated incidents have taken place in the district over the last several years," the officer said.

Referring to a grenade attack outside a police post in Gool in August last year, Kumar said that was the last militancy-related incident reported in the district.

He said the search operation was carried out on reliable information and an outcome of the public outreach programme of police and security forces.

"Army, police and other security agencies are dominating the higher reaches by patrolling the areas (to maintain vigil) as passes are opening up with the melting of snow," the DSP said.

