Breaking News
Maharashtra: Three of family killed, nine others injured as bus overturns near Kolhapur
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Byculla high-rise, no injuries reported
Mumbai Jaipur train shooting case: Bail application filed for accused constable Chetan Singh
Mumbai: Foreigner snatches cash and flees from DMart store in Andheri
Mumbai: Investigation turns to bank officials in multi-crore house of cards scam, crackdown soon
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > India News > Article > At AQI of 323 Delhis air quality continues to remain in very poor category

At AQI of 323, Delhi's air quality continues to remain in 'very poor' category

Updated on: 21 November,2023 07:39 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

AQI in IIT Delhi was recorded at 321, the Airport (Terminal 3) area at 336 and Pusa at 337, as per the SAFAR

At AQI of 323, Delhi's air quality continues to remain in 'very poor' category

Representative Image

Listen to this article
At AQI of 323, Delhi's air quality continues to remain in 'very poor' category
x
00:00

The National Capital continued to experience 'very poor' air quality on Tuesday morning, with an air quality index (AQI) of 323, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR-India).


AQI in IIT Delhi was recorded at 321, the Airport (Terminal 3) area at 336 and Pusa at 337, as per the SAFAR.


According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), at 7:41 am, AQI in Anand Vihar was recorded at 374, in Jahangirpuri at 399, in Lodhi Road at 315, and in New Moti Bagh at 370.


The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

The Air Quality Index is a tool for effectively communicating air quality status to people in terms that are easy to understand. It transforms complex air quality data of various pollutants into a single number (index value), nomenclature and colour.

Notably, with an improvement in the air quality in Delhi, the CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) on Saturday revoked the restrictions that were imposed under GRAP 4, permitting trucks and buses except for BS-3 and BS-4 petrol and diesel vehicles to enter the city and lifting the ban on ongoing construction activities. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Air Quality Index air pollution new delhi india national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK