Shahganj police station in-charge Ashwani Kumar Singh is among those suspended

Atiq Ahmad

Listen to this article Atiq Ahmad, brother killing: Five cops suspended for negligence x 00:00

Five police personnel were suspended on Wednesday for negligence in connection with the killing of mafia-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf, a senior officer said here on Wednesday.

Shahganj police station in-charge Ashwani Kumar Singh is among those suspended. The remaining are a sub-inspector and three constables. They were suspended after a special investigation team charged them with negligence in discharging their duties, the officer said.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: Atiq Ahmed's killers remanded to 4-day police custody

Ahmad and Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists when cops were escorting them to a hospital in Prayagraj for a check up, on Saturday night. Meanwhile, a court in Prayagraj on Wednesday sent the three accused to police custody for four days.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever