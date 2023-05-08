"Atiq Ahmed's son is alive, revenge will be taken": Threat post on social media; UP Police files case

According to an FIR registered by Prayagraj Police on the complaint of an individual identified as Mohammad Alamgir, the post was made by a Twitter handle by the name of 'The Sajjad Mughal'

Atiq Ahmed. Pic/PTI

An FIR was registered against an unidentified individual at a cybercrime station in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj after a social media post vowed to take "revenge" for the killing of gangster Atiq Ahmed, police said.

According to an FIR registered by Prayagraj Police on the complaint of an individual identified as Mohammad Alamgir, the post was made by a Twitter handle by the name of 'The Sajjad Mughal'.

"A complainant named Mohammad Alamgir has filed the FIR. A case under section 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 66 of the Information Technology (IT) Act 2008 has been registered," the FIR registered by the police said on Monday.

The police said that the investigation into the matter has been taken up.

According to the FIR, the tweet posted by the Twitter handle 'The Sajjad Mughal', said, "The breed is not over yet. Atiq's son Ali is still alive. Insha Allah condition - time - power will change. The city will be called Allahabad. The revenge will be taken."

Gangsters Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad were shot dead by men posing as journalists on April 15 night this year, while they were being taken for a medical examination in Prayagraj. Both the gangsters collapsed on the spot after being shot close to point-blank range.

All three assailants -- Arun Maurya, Sunny Singh and Lovelesh Tiwari -- were sent to judicial custody by the district court.

Atiq Ahmed was accused in the 2005 murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal and also in the killing of a key witness in that case, Umesh Pal, in February this year.

