Atishi has resigned as Delhi’s Chief Minister following AAP’s poor performance in the assembly elections. According to ANI, she submitted her resignation to the Lieutenant Governor after BJP’s landslide victory in the national capital.

Atishi has officially stepped down as the Chief Minister of Delhi following the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) significant defeat in the recent assembly elections. According to ANI, she tendered her resignation to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at the Raj Niwas on Sunday.

Atishi, 43, had been serving as Delhi’s Chief Minister since September last year, after taking over from Arvind Kejriwal, who had announced his resignation from the post. As per ANI reports, her tenure marked her as the third woman to hold the position, following in the footsteps of Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit.

The Aam Aadmi Party faced a massive setback in the elections, securing only 22 seats—a drastic drop from its previous tally of 62. This electoral defeat paved the way for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to return to power in Delhi after 27 years. As per ANI, the BJP’s victory was decisive, securing a historic mandate in the national capital.

Despite her party’s poor performance, Atishi managed to retain her Kalkaji seat after a tough contest against BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri. According to ANI reports, she secured victory by a margin of 3,521 votes. However, several of AAP’s top leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, lost their respective constituencies, further compounding the party’s electoral woes.

In a statement acknowledging AAP’s defeat, Atishi vowed to continue her political fight against the BJP while thanking voters for their support in Kalkaji. ANI reports that she emphasised her commitment to serving the people despite the party’s overall loss.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Parvesh Verma emerged as a major victor in the elections, defeating former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency by over 4,000 votes. His victory has been seen as one of the most significant outcomes of the election.

The Congress, which had hoped to revive its presence in Delhi, failed to win a single seat yet again, continuing its electoral struggles in the national capital.