Attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal: Kejriwal condemns incident, lauds Punjab Police for averting tragedy

Updated on: 04 December,2024 08:48 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Speaking in Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal also hit out at the BJP, saying a "huge conspiracy" is being hatched to defame Punjab and people of the state

Sukhbir Singh Badal and others after a man allegedly opened fire at the former who was performing the duty of 'sewadar' outside the Golden Temple. Pic/PTI

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday condemned the attack on SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Golden Temple and lauded the Punjab Police for averting a "very big" tragedy, saying the force has set an example for the entire country.


Speaking in Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal also hit out at the BJP, saying a "huge conspiracy" is being hatched to defame Punjab and people of the state.


"A very big tragedy was averted today because of the excellent work of the Punjab Police. I commend their alertness, which has set an example for the entire country on how to maintain law and order," said the former Delhi chief minister.


He said that the issue of attack on Badal was raised by the BJP, but the party was silent over the "murders, rapes, shooting in Delhi" where police come under the Central government.
Kejriwal accused the BJP of turning a blind eye to Delhi's escalating crime rates.

"In Punjab, we managed to prevent a tragedy. But in Delhi, murder cases are rising, shootouts are taking place in broad daylight, and women are being raped. The entire capital is in the grip of gangsters.

"Yet, the entire BJP leadership remains silent. When questioned, their top leaders say that crime is not an issue. In Delhi, law and order is not an issue for them," he said.

The AAP chief also held Union Home Minister Amit Shah accountable for the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the national capital.

A former terrorist opened fire at Badal from a close range while he was performing the duty of 'sewadar' outside the Golden Temple on Wednesday but missed as he was overpowered by a plainclothes policeman.

The audacious attack was captured on cameras of mediapersons who had gathered outside the Sikh shrine to cover the second day of Badal's penance for "mistakes" committed by the SAD government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Sukhbir Singh arvind kejriwal aam aadmi party golden temple amritsar punjab India news national news

