Authorities swing into action after chaos at Delhi airport

Updated on: 10 December,2022 06:07 PM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Officials said that for overall congestion reduction, discussions are being held with airlines to reduce flights during the peak hour

Authorities swing into action after chaos at Delhi airport

Representational Pic. iStock


Authorities swung into action following complaints of chaos at the Delhi airport. A senior official of the Ministry of Civil Aviation said that Joint Secretary Rubina Ali and many senior officials visited T3 on Friday to inspect each passenger and baggage check point.


Moreover, DG, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) is visiting on Saturday.



Officials said that additional four traffic martials (totaling to 12 traffic martials on ground) are posted at the departure forecourt to avoid vehicular congestion at car lane.


Similarly, awareness posters at the entry gate for passengers to be ready with boarding cards and eight dedicated resources deployed at the entry gate to help passengers.

An additional X-ray machine has been installed in T3 Domestic; and additional manpower deployed to help passengers for tray preparation and congestion management.

Besides, awareness posters and mobile announcements are being undertaken to inform passengers about do's and don'ts.

Officials said that for overall congestion reduction, discussions are being held with airlines to reduce flights during the peak hour.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of Delhi airport said: "We, along with stakeholders -- CISF and Immigration, are working constantly to cope with the demand which includes deployment of additional systems and manpower. We have deployed additional manpower to guide passengers, especially at the key choke points and shifted one additional X-Ray machine. Additional manpower requirements will also have to be addressed by all stakeholders, including CISF and Immigration, to further improve the situation."

