Auto carrying school children crashes into lorry in Visakhapatnam, 8 injured

An auto-rickshaw transporting school children collided with a lorry near Sangam Sarath Theatre in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday morning, leaving eight students from Bethany School injured. The victims were promptly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The collision, captured on camera, reportedly occurred due to the driver's negligence and reckless driving. The auto-rickshaw, en route to the school, collided with a lorry on its way to Bus Complex road from Railway Station Road, leading to the auto overturning. Five students rolled onto the road, and three others were trapped inside the mangled vehicle.

Swift response from passersby and motorists played a crucial role in rescuing the trapped students and providing initial aid to those on the road. City police Zone I Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) K Srinivasa Rao and his team rushed to the scene, but the students had already been transferred to a corporate hospital.

According to DCP K Srinivasa Rao, three students were discharged with minor injuries, and doctors deemed four students out of danger. One female student sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the corporate hospital, while her sister is reportedly in stable condition. An investigation has been initiated, and a case has been registered.

YSRCP regional in charge YV Subba Reddy, State IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, and other officials visited the hospital to inquire about the students' well-being. They highlighted the negligence and rash driving evident in the CCTV footage, and assured that the government would cover the treatment expenses for the students.

Meanwhile, two people were killed and as many sustained serious injuries when their vehicle fell into a gorge in Theog subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred near lower Khanewali on Tuesday, they said.

The car, bearing a Chandigarh registration number, had four occupants.

Archana (28) and Ankita (34) were declared brought dead by the doctors at a hospital in Theog while the injured mother-son duo -- Ashok (34) and Shankutla (55) -- were referred to the Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital, Shimla, police said.

Ankita was Ashok's wife and was behind the wheel at the time of the accident while Archna had taken a lift in the car, police said. (With additional reporting by PTI)