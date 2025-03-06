Breaking News
Babbar Khalsa International terrorist with ISI links held in UP, Punjab Police joint operation

Updated on: 06 March,2025 08:56 AM IST  |  Lucknow
PTI |

Top

Representation pic

Babbar Khalsa International terrorist with ISI links held in UP, Punjab Police joint operation
An "active terrorist" of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) with alleged links to Pakistan's ISI was arrested from Kaushambi district in the early hours of Thursday in a joint operation by Uttar Pradesh STF and Punjab Police, an official said.


The suspected terrorist, Lajar Masih, a resident of Kurlian village in Ramdas area of Amritsar, Punjab, was nabbed around 3.20 am. The operation was carried out in the Kokhraj police station area of Kaushambi, Additional Director General of Police (UP Special Task Force, Law and Order) Amitabh Yash said.


"As per available information, the arrested terrorist works for Swarn Singh alias Jeevan Fauji, the head of the Germany-based module of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and is in direct touch with Pakistan-based ISI operatives," Yash said.


He added that the UP STF succeeded in recovering some explosives material and illegal arms from the terrorist. Among the seizures made are three active hand grenades, two active detonators, one foreign-made pistol and 13 cartridges of foreign make, the officer said.

Besides, a white coloured explosive powder, an Aadhaar card with a Ghaziabad address, one mobile phone without SIM card was also seized from his possession, he said. "This terrorist had escaped from judicial custody in Punjab on September 24, 2024," the ADG added.

Babbar Khalsa pakistan Uttar Pradesh punjab

