Back from drug rehab, Delhi man kills family

Keshav (in red) killed his mother, sister, father and grandmother. Pic/PTI

A 25-year-old drug-addict allegedly stabbed his parents, sister and grandmother to death in southwest Delhi’s Palam days after returning from a rehabilitation centre, police said on Wednesday.

Keshav killed his entire family on Tuesday night following a quarrel, cops said, adding the bodies were found in separate rooms at their home with blood all over.

The deceased have been identified as grandmother Deewana Devi, 75, father Dinesh, 50, mother Darshana and sister Urvarshi, 18.

As Keshav went on the stabbing spree, the screams of his family members alerted some relatives, who live in the same building, and neighbours.

A cop said they received information around 10.30 pm about a quarrel. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Manoj C said a police team found four members of the family dead upon arrival at the scene. The caller and his relatives caught hold of the accused and handed him over to the police, he said.

Primary investigation revealed that Keshav did not have a stable job. He used to work in a company in Gurugram and left the job a month ago, police said.

Keshav was a drug addict and was at a rehabilitation centre from where his mother recently brought him, said his cousin Kuldeep. On November 2, Keshav had allegedly stolen batteries from the first floor and returned home last night to get some money. Police have booked him under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC.

