×
Breaking News
Shraddha murder case: She’d be alive if our cops had acted, says Fadnavis
‘CM Shinde must step in to tackle Ghatkopar east-west bridge chaos’
Money laundering case: Court likely to pronounce order on ex-Maha minister Nawab Malik's bail plea
No village from Maharashtra will go anywhere: Fadnavis on Bommai's statement
'Multiple fatalities' in mass shooting at Virginia Walmart store, gunman dead
Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale hospitalised in Pune following health complications

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Back from drug rehab Delhi man kills family

Back from drug rehab, Delhi man kills family

Updated on: 24 November,2022 08:41 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

Keshav killed his entire family on Tuesday night following a quarrel, cops said, adding the bodies were found in separate rooms at their home with blood all over

Back from drug rehab, Delhi man kills family

Keshav (in red) killed his mother, sister, father and grandmother. Pic/PTI


A 25-year-old drug-addict allegedly stabbed his parents, sister and grandmother to death in southwest Delhi’s Palam days after returning from a rehabilitation centre, police said on Wednesday.


Keshav killed his entire family on Tuesday night following a quarrel, cops said, adding the bodies were found in separate rooms at their home with blood all over.



The deceased have been identified as grandmother Deewana Devi, 75, father Dinesh, 50, mother Darshana and sister Urvarshi, 18.


Also read: Man kills four family members in Delhi's Palam, arrested

As Keshav went on the stabbing spree, the screams of his family members alerted some relatives, who live in the same building, and neighbours.

A cop said they received information around 10.30 pm about a quarrel. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Manoj C said a police team found four members of the family dead upon arrival at the scene. The caller and his relatives caught hold of the accused and handed him over to the police, he said.

Primary investigation revealed that Keshav did not have a stable job. He used to work in a company in Gurugram and left the job a month ago, police said.

Keshav was a drug addict and was at a rehabilitation centre from where his mother recently brought him, said his cousin Kuldeep. On November 2, Keshav had allegedly stolen batteries from the first floor and returned home last night to get some money. Police have booked him under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
delhi new delhi national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK