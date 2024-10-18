Breaking News
Bahraich violence: 5 held after encounter

Bahraich violence: 5 held after encounter

Updated on: 18 October,2024 08:40 AM IST  |  Bahraich
Agencies |

Top

The accused were allegedly trying to flee to Nepal, which shares a border with Bahraich district, the officer said

Police personnel keep a vigil at a deserted area of Maharajganj after a recent communal violence, in Bahraich district. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Five suspects in the Bahraich violence case were arrested on Thursday after an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police in which two of them suffered gunshot injuries, a senior official said.


The accused were allegedly trying to flee to Nepal, which shares a border with Bahraich district, the officer said. 


“Five accused have been arrested,” Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash told a news channel.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

