Bahraich violence: 5 held after encounter

The accused were allegedly trying to flee to Nepal, which shares a border with Bahraich district, the officer said

Police personnel keep a vigil at a deserted area of Maharajganj after a recent communal violence, in Bahraich district. Pic/PTI

Five suspects in the Bahraich violence case were arrested on Thursday after an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police in which two of them suffered gunshot injuries, a senior official said.

“Five accused have been arrested,” Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash told a news channel.

