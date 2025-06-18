Breaking News
Updated on: 18 June,2025 10:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Volcanic eruption near Bali Airport in Indonesia forced Air India to divert mid-way the Delhi-Bali flight back to the National Capital on Wednesday, the airline said in a statement.

Representational Image. File Pic

The flight safely landed back in Delhi and all passengers have been disembarked, Air India said in the statement.

"Air India flight AI2145 on June 18 from Delhi to Bali was advised to air return to Delhi due to reports of volcanic eruption near destination airport Bali, in the interest of safety," it said.
Passengers have been provided with hotel accomodation, Air India said, adding that full refunds on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling has also been offered to the passengers.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.


