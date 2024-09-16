AAP said on Monday that it has put the ball in BJP's court by demanding early elections in Delhi in November, and now it is up to the opposition party to decide if it was prepared to face CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with ministers Kailash Gahlot, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi during AAP workers' meeting on September 15. Pic/PTI

After Arvind Kejriwal stated that he would be resigning from the Delhi Chief Minister's (CM) post, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday said that it has put the ball in the court of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by demanding early elections in Delhi in November, news agency PTI reported. With Kejriwal set to tender his resignation on Tuesday, it is up to BJP to decide if it was "prepared to face" the CM, his party stated.

The process to choose Kejriwal's replacement will start only after he steps down, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, adding that there has been no discussion on who the next CM will be.

"Today is a holiday and tomorrow is the first working day of the week. He will tender his resignation tomorrow to Lieutenant Governor (LG), and after the resignation is accepted, a meeting of party MLAs (Members of Legislative Assembly) will be held to decide on the new name," Bharadwaj said at a press conference.

He added that the candidate chosen will then present their claim to the president through the LG.

"We have the majority and will be invited [by the LG], and then the process for the oath taking will take place. This should take a week," Bharadwaj stated.

On September 15, AAP supremo Kejriwal announced that he would be resigning from the CM's post. He claimed that he would not be sitting on the CM's chair till the people give him a "certificate of honesty" and sought early polls in the national capital.

Dissolve assembly instead of doing drama: BJP

Meanwhile, BJP has said if Kejriwal wanted early polls, he should get the Delhi Assembly dissolved instead of indulging in a "drama" around his resignation.

Following BJP's reaction, Bharadwaj said at the press conference on Monday, "The ball is in BJP's court. They can decide on early polls if they are ready to face Kejriwal."

He added that the Delhi elections will be the first polls that will be fought on the plank of "honesty".

"The Centre with all its agencies is after CM. They have made all efforts to defame him. Despite this, he has faith in people and his honesty. This is a historic incident," said Bharadwaj.

Kejriwal's announcement has led to discussion among common people everywhere, the minister added.

"People are keen to vote quickly and want early elections to choose Kejriwal. There is resentment against BJP. Lord Ram had given up his kingdom and chosen to go on exile for the sake of his ideals. Bharat, who was chosen in his place, waited for Lord Ram to return. Kejriwal is not Ram but is setting an example by giving up his chair," he added.

