×
Breaking News
Mumbai: WR to convert 26 suburban services to 15-car from 12-car November 21
Bus conductor rapes woman passenger in Madhya Pradesh, held
Mumbai court acquits Chhota Rajan, three others in 2009 double murder case
Savarkar's grandson lodges complaint against Rahul for 'insulting' Savarkar
Mumbai: Man tries to kill self by jumping from sixth floor at Mantralaya
Shraddha Walkar murder: Digital footprints most important to nail Aftab in court, say Mumbai cyber crime expert
Home > News > India News > Article > Ban on photography and mobile in sanctum sanctorum at Ujjains Mahakal Temple

Ban on photography and mobile in sanctum sanctorum at Ujjain's Mahakal Temple

Updated on: 17 November,2022 05:50 PM IST  |  Ujjain
PTI |

Top

The administration has banned photography and entry of mobile phones inside the sanctum sanctorum at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain

Ban on photography and mobile in sanctum sanctorum at Ujjain's Mahakal Temple

Representative image. Pic/Istock


The administration has banned photography and entry of mobile phones inside the sanctum sanctorum at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. Ujjain Collector Ashish Singh said that mobile phones had always been banned in the sanctum sanctorum at Mahakal temple. Timely notice was also issued for the same. The last order was issued six months ago when photography was banned again.


"After the inauguration of Mahakal Lok, the number of devotees has increased. Devotees visiting the sanctum sanctorum take selfies and click photos, due to which common devotees have to face many difficulties while having darshan. Now we have been implementing our previous order of ban on photography strictly. Carrying mobiles and photography inside the sanctum sanctorum is completely banned," collector Singh added.



Also Read: Savarkar's grandson lodges complaint against Rahul for 'insulting' Savarkar 


The priest of the Mahakal temple Pradeep Guru said that there was a ban on photography for years. The then administrator of the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee, Anand Sharma, implemented this rule in 1998. Since then this rule was being followed. Nonetheless, photography and videography were allowed in special circumstances after taking permission from the Mahakal Temple Management Committee.

Also read: Savarkar's grandson lodges complaint against Rahul for 'insulting' Savarkar

On the other hand, Congress MLA from Tarana constituency, Mahesh Parmar raised questions about the ban on photography in the sanctum sanctorum of Mahakal temple. He said, "This is BJP's bluff. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi had come to Mahakal temple, photo shoots were done from different angles, now Rahul Gandhi is arriving, and restrictions have been imposed on taking photographs. I will click pictures of Rahul Gandhi, if one can stop me, then one can."

"I will also write a letter to collector Ashish Singh and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to lift the ban on photographs," he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you think BMC is doing enough to contain measles outbreak?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
india national news madhya pradesh

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK