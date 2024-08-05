Hours after Hasina landed at the airbase near Delhi in a C-130J military transport aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met her, the sources said

Sheikh Hasina. File Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Bangladesh protests: Jaishankar briefs PM Modi on situation in Dhaka x 00:00

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who resigned on Monday following unprecedented anti-government protests, landed at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad as part of her plan to go to London, multiple diplomatic sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hours after Hasina landed at the airbase near Delhi in a C-130J military transport aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met her, the sources said.

The details of the meeting are not immediately known.

Separately, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the rapidly unfolding situation in Bangladesh. It is learnt that Jaishankar also apprised Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on the developments.

It is learnt that Hasina has been moved to a safe location and it is unlikely that she would leave India on Monday night.

The sources said Hasina's plan was to leave for London. However, certain issues have come up because of which there is some uncertainty in her original plan.

Hasina is likely to meet her daughter Saima Wazed, who is based in Delhi. Wazed is working as the World Health Organisation's regional director for South-East Asia.

There is no official word on Hasina's arrival in Delhi and her meeting with the NSA.

India decided to provide a safe passage through the Indian airspace to Hasina's aircraft following a request from Dhaka, the sources cited above told PTI.

Indian government sources said New Delhi is closely following the fast-paced developments in Dhaka.

There is no reaction yet from India on the unfolding developments in Bangladesh.

In Dhaka, Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman said Hasina has resigned and an interim government is taking over the responsibilities.

"I'm taking all responsibility (of the country). Please cooperate," he said in a televised address.

The Army chief said he had met political leaders and told them the Army would take over responsibility for law and order.

More than 100 people have been killed in the protests against the Hasina government over the last two days.

The students' protests in Bangladesh started last month against a controversial job quota scheme. The protests now have turned into an anti-government agitation.

The controversial quota system provided for 30 per cent reservations in civil services jobs for the families of veterans who fought the 1971 liberation war. PTI MPB KVK KVK

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever