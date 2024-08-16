In his first direct contact with New Delhi, over a week after becoming the head of Bangladesh's interim government, Mohammad Yunus conveyed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a phone conversation on Friday that Dhaka would prioritize the protection and safety of Hindus and all other minority groups.

Muhammad Yunus. Pic/AFP

Bangladesh's Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus, has told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the situation in the country has been stabilised and life is returning to normal. Yunus, on the other hand, condemned tales of attacks on minorities as "exaggerated".

Modi voiced concern for the safety of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh during their first direct discussion since Yunus assumed office on August 8. Yunus, 84, accepted Modi's invitation to attend the Third Voice of the Global South Summit virtually from Dhaka on Saturday, reported PTI.

According to the report, Modi expressed his concern for minority safety in Bangladesh during his Independence Day speech on Thursday. "The concern of 140 crore countrymen is that the safety and security of Hindus and minorities there is ensured. India always wants the neighbouring country to march on the path of peace and prosperity," he said.

Following Sheikh Hasina's resignation and flight to India, looting, arson, and violence against minorities, particularly Hindus, worsened. Since August 5, the Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance has documented attacks and threats in 278 places across 48 districts, describing them as an "assault on the Hindu religion", the PTI report further stated.

Yunus had previously asked the Hindu community to "exercise patience" and told them that his administration would prosecute those who carried out the attacks. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that Modi underlined India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful, and progressive Bangladesh.

Modi highlighted India's commitment to assisting the people of Bangladesh through different development projects. The Prime Minister further emphasised the significance of guaranteeing the safety and protection of Hindus and other minorities, the MEA statement said.

Yunus informed Modi that his government will emphasise the protection, safety, and security of Hindus and other minority communities in Bangladesh. The two presidents also discussed how to develop bilateral relations per national interests.

In a subsequent communication, Yunus' office stated that the Indian Prime Minister indicated a desire to cooperate with Bangladesh "for the benefit of people as close friends" and to collaborate closely with the Yunus-led Interim Government. Yunus informed Modi that his government is dedicated to protecting all citizens, especially minorities.

"The Interim Government has taken over as a result of the student movement. This is a Second Revolution of Bangladesh, and his government will fulfil the desire of the democratic aspirations of the students and people," Yunus said. "The Chief Adviser said his government is committed to making all state apparatus fully functional and effective and ensuring human rights for every citizen of the country."