Banjaras attack Yediyurappa’s house over quota changes

Updated on: 28 March,2023 07:43 AM IST  |  Shivamogga
Police used batons to disperse the large number of protesters. Some members of the community were injured. Police were taken by surprise as the agitators, mostly youths, gathered near Yediyurappa’s house and started hurling stones

Some members of the community were hurt in police lathi-charge


Agitating members of the Banjara community on Monday targeted BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa’s house in Shikaripura town of this district and resorted to stone-pelting during a protest against the internal reservation for the Scheduled Castes (SCs) announced by the state government. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC have been imposed in the town.


Police used batons to disperse the large number of protesters. Some members of the community were injured. Police were taken by surprise as the agitators, mostly youths, gathered near Yediyurappa’s house and started hurling stones.



The Karnataka cabinet last week decided to introduce internal reservation among the SCs. After hiking reservation for the Scheduled Castes from 15 per cent to 17 per cent, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that 6 per cent reservation would be given to SC left sub-category, 5.5 per cent to SC right, 4.5 per cent to Touchables and one per cent to others.

