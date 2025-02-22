Breaking News
Mumbai: How cops nabbed music composer Pritam robber in 8 days before he burned all the cash
Mumbai: A leaky pipeline puzzle in Kurla
Navi Mumbai: Std X boy killed in hit-and-run at Turbhe Naka
New India Co-operative Bank scam: Former bank CEO arrested
Policy to renew lease of South Mumbai maidans coming soon
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > News > India News > Article > Bank employee found dead in Noida family alleges murder by in laws

Bank employee found dead in Noida; family alleges murder by in-laws

Updated on: 22 February,2025 08:35 AM IST  |  Noida
PTI |

Top

The man, Manjeet Mishra, a resident of Indirapuram in Ghaziabad, had left for the data office of his bank in the morning and was later found in a blood-soaked state in the area, Deputy Commissioner of Police Shakti Mohan Awasthi said

Bank employee found dead in Noida; family alleges murder by in-laws

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Bank employee found dead in Noida; family alleges murder by in-laws
x
00:00

A bank employee was found dead with gun shot injuries near D Park in the Ecotech-3 area here on Friday morning, with his family accusing his in-laws of killing him, police said.


The man, Manjeet Mishra, a resident of Indirapuram in Ghaziabad, had left for the data office of his bank in the morning and was later found in a blood-soaked state in the area, Deputy Commissioner of Police Shakti Mohan Awasthi said.


He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the officer said. Locals told police that Mishra was shot, he said. Meanwhile, Mishra's family has accused his in-laws of killing him as he had married a woman from another caste a year ago, leading to tensions between him and his in-laws, he added.


According to the police, Mishra's father-in-law and brother-in-law had earlier threatened to kill him, and a settlement was reached between the two parties at Indirapuram police station earlier.

The man's father-in-law and brother-in-law have a criminal history. Teams have been formed to arrest the accused, they said. The body has been sent for post-mortem, they added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ghaziabad news india national news noida India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK