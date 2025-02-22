Bank employee found dead in Noida; family alleges murder by in-laws

The man, Manjeet Mishra, a resident of Indirapuram in Ghaziabad, had left for the data office of his bank in the morning and was later found in a blood-soaked state in the area, Deputy Commissioner of Police Shakti Mohan Awasthi said

A bank employee was found dead with gun shot injuries near D Park in the Ecotech-3 area here on Friday morning, with his family accusing his in-laws of killing him, police said.

The man, Manjeet Mishra, a resident of Indirapuram in Ghaziabad, had left for the data office of his bank in the morning and was later found in a blood-soaked state in the area, Deputy Commissioner of Police Shakti Mohan Awasthi said.

He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the officer said. Locals told police that Mishra was shot, he said. Meanwhile, Mishra's family has accused his in-laws of killing him as he had married a woman from another caste a year ago, leading to tensions between him and his in-laws, he added.

According to the police, Mishra's father-in-law and brother-in-law had earlier threatened to kill him, and a settlement was reached between the two parties at Indirapuram police station earlier.

The man's father-in-law and brother-in-law have a criminal history. Teams have been formed to arrest the accused, they said. The body has been sent for post-mortem, they added.

