Breaking News
KK passes away: A look back at the musical journey of Bollywood's most versatile singer
No-honking day? What’s that, ask Mumbai motorists
Hardik Patel joins BJP, says will be a soldier under PM Modi's leadership
India's first deluxe train Deccan Queen from Mumbai to Pune completes 92 years
Manish Sisodia will soon be arrested in 'fake' case: Delhi CM Kejriwal
Bank employee from Rajasthan shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam
Home > News > India News > Article > Bank employee from Rajasthan shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

Bank employee from Rajasthan shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

Updated on: 02 June,2022 11:42 AM IST  |  Srinagar
PTI |

Top

The employee of the Ellaqui Dehati Bank, Vijay Kumar was shot inside the bank premises, the officials said

Bank employee from Rajasthan shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

Representational Image


A bank employee from Rajasthan was shot dead on June 2 by terrorists in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The employee of the Ellaqui Dehati Bank, Vijay Kumar was shot inside the bank premises, the officials said.




He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to injuries on the way.


Further details of the incident are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

rajasthan jammu and kashmir india national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK