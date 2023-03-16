Breaking News
Mumbai: 200 perfume bottles to hide rotting body
Mumbai: Active Covid-19 cases rise 200 per cent in past 14 days
Mumbai: Two suicides within 24 hours at Kandivli housing society
Mumbai: Teen arrested for performing stunts with car in Malad
Maharashtra: Health department on alert after two suspected H3N2 deaths
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Bar heavily drunk pax from flying Delhi Commission for Women

Bar heavily drunk pax from flying: Delhi Commission for Women

Updated on: 16 March,2023 08:50 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

In a letter to the DGCA, the Delhi Commission for Women said it has observed increasing incidents of disruptive and unruly passengers on flights in recent months, adding such incidents are extremely unpleasant and traumatising for the passengers

Bar heavily drunk pax from flying: Delhi Commission for Women

Representation pic


Prevent highly intoxicated travellers from boarding the aircraft, limit alcohol intake, install CCTV cameras and sensitise staff about sexual harassment, the DCW has told the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).


In a letter to the DGCA, the Delhi Commission for Women said it has observed increasing incidents of disruptive and unruly passengers on flights in recent months, adding such incidents are extremely unpleasant and traumatising for the passengers.



Also Read: Foreign law firms can set up offices in India


The commission has drafted detailed recommendations, including protocols to handle heavily drunk passengers on plane and severely limiting alcohol intake on flights, creating separate category for crimes of sexual harassment, and mechanisms to raise an alarm on flights. The DCW has sought an action-taken report in the matter within 30 days.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

new delhi national news delhi india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK