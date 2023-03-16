Bar heavily drunk pax from flying: Delhi Commission for Women

In a letter to the DGCA, the Delhi Commission for Women said it has observed increasing incidents of disruptive and unruly passengers on flights in recent months, adding such incidents are extremely unpleasant and traumatising for the passengers

Prevent highly intoxicated travellers from boarding the aircraft, limit alcohol intake, install CCTV cameras and sensitise staff about sexual harassment, the DCW has told the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The commission has drafted detailed recommendations, including protocols to handle heavily drunk passengers on plane and severely limiting alcohol intake on flights, creating separate category for crimes of sexual harassment, and mechanisms to raise an alarm on flights. The DCW has sought an action-taken report in the matter within 30 days.

