Breaking News
Massive fire breaks out in truck carrying gas cylinders in Dharavi
Kunal Kamra row: Shiv Sena functionary, 11 others get bail
TMC urges people to use cloth bags instead of plastic, installs vending machines
India's got latent row: Samay Raina appears before Maharashtra Cyber
Transfer ST officers working in same headquarters for over 3 years: Sarnaik
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > News > India News > Article > Bar leaders meet CJI against Justice Varmas transfer to Allahabad HC

Bar leaders meet CJI against Justice Varma’s transfer to Allahabad HC

Updated on: 28 March,2025 07:52 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

Soon after the meeting, Allahabad High Court Bar Association (AHCBA) president Anil Tiwari said the CJI had assured them of considering the demands

Bar leaders meet CJI against Justice Varma’s transfer to Allahabad HC

Bar Association members arrive at Supreme Court to meet CJI. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Bar leaders meet CJI against Justice Varma’s transfer to Allahabad HC
x
00:00

Leaders of six high court bar associations on Thursday met Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and sought withdrawal of the recommendation to transfer Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma to the Allahabad High Court. Soon after the meeting, Allahabad High Court Bar Association (AHCBA) president Anil Tiwari said the CJI had assured them of considering the demands.


However, the CJI did not promise anything, said sources privy to the development. The representatives of six high court bar associations met the CJI and four collegium members. They raised several demands, including setting in motion criminal action over the cash discovery from the judge’s official home. 


In the wake of the controversy, the apex court collegium recommended the repatriation of Justice Varma, from whom work was withdrawn by the Delhi High Court following a directive from the CJI, to his parent Allahabad High Court. The Allahabad HC Bar Association has been on an indefinite strike from March 25 onward to protest the proposed repatriation. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

allahabad high court delhi high court India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK