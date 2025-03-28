Bar leaders meet CJI against Justice Varma’s transfer to Allahabad HC

Soon after the meeting, Allahabad High Court Bar Association (AHCBA) president Anil Tiwari said the CJI had assured them of considering the demands

Bar Association members arrive at Supreme Court to meet CJI. Pic/PTI

Leaders of six high court bar associations on Thursday met Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and sought withdrawal of the recommendation to transfer Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma to the Allahabad High Court. Soon after the meeting, Allahabad High Court Bar Association (AHCBA) president Anil Tiwari said the CJI had assured them of considering the demands.

However, the CJI did not promise anything, said sources privy to the development. The representatives of six high court bar associations met the CJI and four collegium members. They raised several demands, including setting in motion criminal action over the cash discovery from the judge’s official home.

In the wake of the controversy, the apex court collegium recommended the repatriation of Justice Varma, from whom work was withdrawn by the Delhi High Court following a directive from the CJI, to his parent Allahabad High Court. The Allahabad HC Bar Association has been on an indefinite strike from March 25 onward to protest the proposed repatriation.

