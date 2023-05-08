‘Because Congress brought independence, you became PM today’

He said the Congress asked Dr B R Ambedkar to write the Indian Constitution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a roadshow ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections, in Bengaluru, on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said when the Congressmen were sacrificing their lives, RSS leaders were busy getting plum government posts.

“Modi keeps saying what the Congress has done in the past 70 years. Arre bhai, if we hadn’t done anything in 70 years, you would not have been the PM of this country. We brought independence. Mahatma Gandhi risked his life and gave us independence,” the Rajya Sabha member said at a public meeting here.

“Gandhi ‘Topi’ became famous because of Gandhi. Nehru shirt became famous because of Nehru. Only your (Modi’s) jacket is famous. You wear four jackets daily “red, yellow, blue and saffron. Now it is becoming famous as the ‘Modi jacket’. Wherever he goes, only ‘Modi-Modi’. Arre! Do good to this region and country. Will the country progress by abusing the Congress?” Kharge asked.

He said the Congress asked Dr B R Ambedkar to write the Indian Constitution. It gave equal rights to people including voting rights. If Dalits, tribal people and other backward communities are becoming panchayat presidents, MLAs, MPs and ministers, it is due to the Constitution given to the nation by the Congress. It was not possible before 70 years, he said.

“Neither the RSS nor the BJP fought for the independence of the country. It’s we who fought for it. None of you (BJP/RSS) went to jail, none of your party men ever went to the gallows,” Kharge alleged. Meanwhile, Modi who has been campaigning daily in Karnataka, held a road show in Bengaluru and addressed a rally in Shivamogga.

“Despite being a Sunday, the strength Bengaluru displayed, the faith it reposed and the love it demonstrated was touching my heart. I will be indebted to Karnataka,” Modi said. “I want to give you original guarantee for your love and blessings, I will develop Karnataka and refund your love with interest,” he said.

