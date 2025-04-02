BJP MLA Suresh Dhas also demanded that the accused in the case be shifted to jails in other districts

BJP MLA Suresh Dhas (above) on Wednesday alleged that accused in the Beed sarpanch murder case were getting a VIP treatment. Pic/X

BJP MLA Suresh Dhas on Wednesday alleged that accused in the Beed sarpanch murder case were getting a VIP treatment in Beed district jail with an AC room and special food arranged for them, reported the PTI.

Dhas also demanded that the accused in the case be shifted to jails in other districts.

Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh was abducted and tortured to death on December 9 last year allegedly for attempting to stop an extortion bid targeting an energy company. Eight persons, including Walmik Karad, an aide of NCP leader and former state minister Dhananjay Munde, have been arrested and booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case.

Talking to reporters in Beed after the district planning committee meeting, Dhas said, "Special food is being given to these accused and an air conditioned room is also made available to them...They are allowed to speak over mobile phone regularly," according to the PTI.

"If accused in some other case are being sent to Nashik and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, then are Walmik Karad and others (accused in the sarpanch murder case) relatives of the jail administration? They should be shifted to Amravati or Nagpur," he added.

Reiterating his claim that Karad was assaulted by members of a rival gang in jail, the BJP legislator from Ashti assembly constituency in Beed said, "Quarrel and fight took place in Beed jail earlier. If prisoners from the rival gang were moved to other districts, then why are those from the opposite side not being shifted elsewhere?"

Earlier this month, the Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had filed a chargesheet of more than 1,200 pages in the sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case and two related cases in a court in Beed district in Maharashtra.

The murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed, on December 9 last year has triggered a political firestorm in the state as NCP minister Dhananjay Munde's close aide Walmik Karad was arrested in connection with the related extortion case.

The Maharashtra government has appointed noted lawyer Ujjwal Nikam as the special public prosecutor in the case.

(with PTI inputs)