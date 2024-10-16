Only 5 such aircrafts have been built and are running in the entire world; Beluga is a specialised wide-body airliner used to transport aircraft parts and outsize cargoes

Screengrab

Airbus A-300-600ST Super Transport also known as Beluga Airbus takes off from Kolkata Airport today after a crew rest stop.

Only 5 such aircrafts have been built and are running in the entire world. Beluga is a specialised wide-body airliner used to transport aircraft parts and outsize cargoes. It received the official name of Super Transporter early on, but its nickname, after the beluga whale, which it resembles, gained popularity and has since been officially adopted.

Airbus A300-600ST Super Transporter, also known as the Beluga, took off from Kolkata Airport yesterday after a crew rest stop



Due to Airbus's manufacturing facilities being dispersed, the company had a long-term need to transport sizeable components, such as wings and fuselage sections, to their final assembly lines.

In addition to its primary task of conveying Airbus components, the Super Transporter fleet has occasionally been used for charter flights, carrying outsized cargoes for various purposes, from whole helicopters to industrial equipment and humanitarian aid.