Bengaluru: 3 detained for ink attack on Rakesh Tikait

The BKU leader was attending an event in Bengaluru when some unidentified miscreants threw ink at him. Soon after the incident, a clash out broke between the supporters and the said miscreants

BKU Spokesperson and farmer leader Rakesh Tikait interacts with media after an unidentified person threw ink on him. Pic/PTI

Three persons were detained for smearing black ink at Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday, informed the police.

The BKU leader was attending an event in Bengaluru when some unidentified miscreants threw ink at him.

Soon after the incident, a clash out broke between the supporters and the said miscreants.

Tikait cited a lack of security detail by the local police and accused the government of the incident.

"No security has been provided by local police here. This has been done in collusion with the government," said Tikait.

Further investigations into the incident are underway.

