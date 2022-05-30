Breaking News
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Punjab Police detains 5 persons from Dehradun
Shruti Sharma tops civil services exam, women bag first three ranks
Mumbai: Model accuses Bandra hostel owner of trying to drug her
Singer Moose Wala killing: Delhi Police to probe role of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar
No survivors, including Thane family, found in Nepal plane crash: Reports
Home > News > India News > Article > Bengaluru: 3 detained for ink attack on Rakesh Tikait

Bengaluru: 3 detained for ink attack on Rakesh Tikait

Updated on: 30 May,2022 06:00 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
ANI |

Top

The BKU leader was attending an event in Bengaluru when some unidentified miscreants threw ink at him. Soon after the incident, a clash out broke between the supporters and the said miscreants

Bengaluru: 3 detained for ink attack on Rakesh Tikait

BKU Spokesperson and farmer leader Rakesh Tikait interacts with media after an unidentified person threw ink on him. Pic/PTI


Three persons were detained for smearing black ink at Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday, informed the police.

The BKU leader was attending an event in Bengaluru when some unidentified miscreants threw ink at him.




Soon after the incident, a clash out broke between the supporters and the said miscreants.


Tikait cited a lack of security detail by the local police and accused the government of the incident.

"No security has been provided by local police here. This has been done in collusion with the government," said Tikait.

Further investigations into the incident are underway.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india bengaluru national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK