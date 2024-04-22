Bengaluru activist Zia Nomani stated that PM Modi's remarks targeting a specific community pose a threat to the harmony of society and said such rhetoric by the highest authority in the country is "irresponsible".

PM Narendra Modi/ PTI

Listen to this article Bengaluru activist files complaint with ECI against PM Modi's 'redistribution of wealth' remark x 00:00

A Bengaluru activist has filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officer of Rajasthan following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'redistribution of wealth' remark made at a rally amid Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Rajasthan's Banswara. The activist stated that the comments made by PM Modi are divisive and in violation of the Model Code of Conduct & the Representation of the People Act (RPA).

During a rally for Lok Sabha Elections 2024, PM Modi, while criticising Congress, said the party wants to 'redistribute the wealth' to those who have more children alluding to Muslims. He also called them "illegal immigrants".

Bengaluru activist Zia Nomani stated that PM Modi's remarks targeting a specific community pose a threat to the harmony of society and said such rhetoric by the highest authority in the country is "irresponsible". He stressed the need for accountability from elected representatives and urged vigilance to safeguard the integrity of democratic institutions.

"It is deeply concerning that the Prime Minister, the highest authority in our country, has resorted to fear-mongering and divisive rhetoric targeting a specific community for petty vote-bank politics. Such irresponsible behaviour not only violates the Model Code of Conduct and the Representation of the People Act but also undermines the very fabric of our democracy," Nomani, founder of the Law and Policy Research Institute, said in his statement on filing a complaint with ECI.

He added, "As citizens, it is our duty to stand against any attempt to sow seeds of hatred and communal discord. The Prime Minister's remarks not only endanger the social harmony of our nation but also mock the integrity of the Election Commission of India, a vital institution responsible for ensuring free and fair elections."

The Bengaluru activist further urged all citizens to remain vigilant and "demand accountability from our elected representatives". Let us uphold the values of inclusivity, tolerance, and democracy that define the spirit of our nation, he said.

PM Modi's comments

PM Modi, in his rally for Lok Sabha Elections 2024, said Congress plans to redistribute gold and hard-earned money to "illegal immigrants". He said, "They (Congress) have said that gold owned by our sisters would be equally distributed. Does the government have the right to take your hard-earned property?"

Further attacking the grand old party, PM Modi said, "When they (Congress) were in government, they said that Muslims have the first right over India's resources. So, they will distribute this wealth (property and gold) among those having more children, among illegal immigrants...this Urban Naxal thinking won't even spare your Mangalsutra."

With ANI inputs

