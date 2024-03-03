Bengaluru cafe blast: Home Min Parameshwara says cops exploring multiple avenues, including biz rivalry

An explosion happened on Friday at Rameshwaram Cafe in Brookefield, East Bengaluru. The main suspect, a man dressed in a cap, mask, and glasses, is still at large.

Security officials and others at the Rameshwaram Cafe. Pic/PTI

Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara revealed on Sunday that the police are looking at a variety of issues, including business rivalry, forthcoming elections, and investor intimidation, as part of their probe into the Bengaluru cafe blast.

The explosion occurred on Friday at Rameshwaram Cafe in Brookefield, East Bengaluru, with a man dressed in a cap, mask, and glasses identified as the main suspect, who is still at large, reported PTI.

According to the news agency report, Parameshwara stated that eight teams, aided by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), National Security Group (NSG), and Intelligence Bureau (IB), are working diligently to solve the issue.

Whether the explosion was intended to terrorise Bengaluru citizens in advance of the upcoming elections is one of the theories being investigated.

Parmeshwara was quoted in the PTI report as saying, "Elections are approaching. If any organisation is behind it, or if there are some other motives behind it to terrorise people to make Bengaluru look unsafe."

He added, "As many investors are coming here given a stable government, this might have been done either to stop investors from coming to Bengaluru or due to some other unknown reasons."

The Minister also hinted that, in light of the cafe's expansion plans, business competitors may have planned the explosion out of jealousy, the PTI report added.

He asked the public to trust official comments from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the police, and himself, assuring them that law enforcement is dedicated to solving the case despite the difficulties, the report stated.

Concerning resemblances to an earlier explosion in Mangaluru, Parameshwara pointed out similarities in the explosives' assembly but advised against assuming the same group was involved. He drew attention to the bomb's low intensity in the cafe explosion and made predictions about possible casualties if the explosion had happened horizontally.

As per the PTI report, analysis of CCTV material is one of the police's efforts; 40 to 50 recordings have been obtained. Even if the suspect's bus has been identified, it is still difficult to find him because of the disguise he wore at the time of the crime.

Authorities are working nonstop to determine the cause of the explosion and apprehend those involved, but the inquiry is still ongoing, the report added.

