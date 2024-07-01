Breaking News
Bengaluru court extends CID custody of JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna till July 3

Updated on: 01 July,2024 06:02 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
The MLC was arrested on June 22 on a complaint by a 27-year-old man who alleged that he was sexually assaulted on June 16 at the former's farmhouse in Ghannikada in Hassan district

Suraj Revanna. File Pic/PTI

A Bengaluru court on Monday extended the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) custody of JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna, who was arrested last month in a sexual abuse case, till July three.


The police have filed an FIR against him under IPC sections 377 (unnatural offence), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).


The MLC was arrested on June 22 on a complaint by a 27-year-old man who alleged that he was sexually assaulted on June 16 at the former's farmhouse in Ghannikada in Hassan district.


On June 23, he was remanded to eight days' CID custody, which ended on Monday.

Accordingly, the CID produced Revanna before the magistrate, who extended his remand by two more days.

On June 25, the police registered a second case of sexual abuse against him. The complainant alleged that he was sexually abused by the accused three years ago, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, Revanna was subjected to medical examination. His DNA samples were also collected. He was also subjected to a potency test.

The MLC is elder brother of former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing cases of rape and sexual abuse, and grand-son of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda.

